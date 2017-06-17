17. Juni 2017 11:29;Akt: 17.06.2017 11:55

Comedy-Show veralbert Trump mit Twitter-Ausstellung

NEW YORK

Die Tweets von US-Präsident Donald Trump sind bereits berühmt-berüchtigt - und jetzt hat ihnen der Komiker Trevor Noah ein satirisches Denkmal gesetzt.

Noah und seine Kollegen aus der US-Late-Night-Sendung "Daily Show" bauten eine ganze Ausstellung rund um die Tweets des Republikaners. Die "The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library" betitelte Schau öffnete am Freitag (Ortszeit) um die Ecke des Trump Towers in New York. Sofort bildeten sich lange Menschenschlangen vor dem Eingang.

Die Ausstellung zeigt unter anderem Trumps beste Tweets in Goldrahmen, sowie weitere Tweets nach Themen geordnet. Außerdem können sich Besucher auf ein goldenes Klo in einem nachgebauten Oval Office setzen und selbst twittern. Die Pop-Up-Ausstellung ist nur bis zum Sonntag zu sehen.

Es folgen einige weitere rezente Beispiele von Tweets des US-Präsidenten:















Tageblatt.lu/dpa

