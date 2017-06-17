Comedy-Show veralbert Trump mit Twitter-Ausstellung

Noah und seine Kollegen aus der US-Late-Night-Sendung "Daily Show" bauten eine ganze Ausstellung rund um die Tweets des Republikaners. Die "The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library" betitelte Schau öffnete am Freitag (Ortszeit) um die Ecke des Trump Towers in New York. Sofort bildeten sich lange Menschenschlangen vor dem Eingang.

Die Ausstellung zeigt unter anderem Trumps beste Tweets in Goldrahmen, sowie weitere Tweets nach Themen geordnet. Außerdem können sich Besucher auf ein goldenes Klo in einem nachgebauten Oval Office setzen und selbst twittern. Die Pop-Up-Ausstellung ist nur bis zum Sonntag zu sehen.

Es folgen einige weitere rezente Beispiele von Tweets des US-Präsidenten:

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

The Fake News Media hates when I use what has turned out to be my very powerful Social Media - over 100 million people! I can go around them — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

Happy birthday to U.S. ARMY and our soldiers. Thank you for your bravery, sacrifices, & dedication. Proud to be your Commander-in-Chief! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

The Fake News Media has never been so wrong or so dirty. Purposely incorrect stories and phony sources to meet their agenda of hate. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2017

My daughter, Ivanka, will be on @foxandfriends tomorrow morning. Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2017